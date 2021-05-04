On the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff was asked about AEW’s relationship with TNT and whether he’s upset that they are allowed to get away with certain things that he wasn’t able to as President of WCW. Bischoff said nothing that AEW does involving Turner Broadcasting bothers him because the company has changed since he was involved with the company over 20 years ago.

“No of course not, nothing bothers me,” Bischoff said regarding AEW’s relationship with TNT. “I’m not involved, I’ve got no skin in the game but I think people also need to realize the Turner Broadcasting that exists today is not the Turner Broadcasting in terms of management that existed 20 years ago.

“None of the same people are there at any level, maybe some, but none of them that I ever dealt with. It’s a completely different company with a completely different agenda and goals and rules and list of things that are acceptable and not acceptable. And by the way, the world has changed in the last 20-25 years too so nothing bothers me, it’s got nothing to do with me.”

Bischoff discussed AEW and how the product seems to cater to independent wrestling fans. Bischoff noted that the company has made the right move if that has helped their audience grow over the time they have been around.

“If AEW knowingly and intentionally is writing and producing their show to appeal to that 10% of the audience that makes 90% of the noise and it’s working for them, go forth and f***ing prosper folks,” Bischoff said. “Keep doing what you’re doing if that’s your goal and it’s working. If you’re growing your audience by doing what you’re doing, continue to grow your audience.

“I personally feel that the show does cater to the smallest but loudest percentage of the audience and does have a little bit too much of an indie feel to it. It’s not a criticism, it’s a distinction. There’s nothing wrong with Indie wrestling, there’s a lot of it that I really really enjoy.”

The 2021 WWE Hall of Famer explained that he personally wouldn’t do what AEW is because he believes the business will not grow that way. Bischoff said they need to find more over characters that can transcend the product and grow the company.

“In my humble opinion, AEW does need to balance with different types of storytelling and characters that have a bigger feel because right now, other than a handful of people, they kind of all feel the same,” Bischoff said. “Some are way better than others, some are spectacular, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, but for the most part, they all kind of feel the same.

“I think for wrestling to continue to grow and to grow the audience beyond what it currently is, you need to find those characters that appeal to a different affinity for the project. I’m not saying they all need to be like WWE characters, but there needs to be a good balance.”

