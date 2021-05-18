Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with WWE Hall of Famer Mr. T on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily. For wrestling fans, Mr. T is an influential part of their childhood with his partnership with Hulk Hogan at the first WrestleMania and his various other appearances with WWE, WCW and even WCCW. The last time Mr. T made an appearance in wrestling was when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014, and Hausman asked Mr. T if he feels he has anything left he wants to do in pro wrestling.

“I still got stuff going on with WWE. I got Mr. T dolls and stuff like that,” Mr. T noted. “They selling the goods and stuff like that. What I tell people is I never considered myself a Hollywood celebrity. I don’t act. I react. I’m just a tough guy that has the opportunity to play some roles in Hollywood. I’m not any different. I was never a guy that made the guest appearances in wrestling.

“That’s who I am. I love wrestling. In high school, I played football. I liked the tough sports. I like man-to-man stuff. Throwing the guy, flipping the guy, running through and driving. I wasn’t a wussy when it came to that. I can take a punch. I can give it, and that’s what it’s about. Maybe I was more of wrestler than an actor, more tough guy than I was an actor so that’s the part I like. That’s why I will still go to wrestling matches, still go to boxing matches.

“That’s what I love. I can make a guest appearance here and there. Right now, I got some toys and dolls with wrestling. I still watch on TV. I might appear somewhere here and there. Never know what Vince has in mind because he’s always thinking of something, but my job is to be ready when they call, so that’s what I’ve been doing. I’ve been training, getting ready. So when they call me, I’ll be ready.”

Mr. T is currently part of Tide’s #TurnToCold campaign along with Ice-T and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Mr. T discussed being part of the campaign through the “Cold Calls” that Ice-T and Austin make and his connection to Tide.

“It went like this, Ice-T and Stone Cold, they were doing ‘cold calls’, so they called me,” Mr. T stated. “And what’s amazing about it, when they called me to turn the cold water on with Tide, I said, ‘Hey man, I’ve been using Tide all my life! My mother’s been using Tide!’ So I was raised on Tide, washing my clothes with Tide. When my brother and sister saw the commercial in Chicago, I’m in Los Angeles, they said, ‘Did Tide know we were using Tide before the commercial?’ I said, ‘No, they didn’t. I had to tell them.’ That’s the truth.

“So I’ve been using Tide products. So when Ice-T and Stone Cold told me about how you got to wash with cold water and Tide, I said, ‘My mother been already doing that,’ because some clothes you can’t wash with warm water. So I’m a product of Tide. I said, ‘I thank you guys for calling me, but how can you spell Tide without the T?’ Duh! So I was born to promote Tide. It’s amazing, only in America.”

Mr. T’s Hall of Fame induction is infamous for him going long due to him speaking on the love he has for his mother and on motherhood in general. The speech went so long that Kane went out in character to escort Mr. T out and cut his speech short. Hausman brought up the Hall of Fame speech during their conversation, and Mr. T was reminded of all the memories he has from the speech.

“It was powerful man. That was so powerful,” Mr. T expressed. “I think about it now. I’m talking about it the other day on Mother’s Day. Everyday is Mother’s Day. I love my mother on St. Patrick’s Day, Valentine’s Day and the Fourth Of July, and that’s what it’s all about. Ah man, I get emotional when I think about that. I’m nothing but a big, overgrown, tough, butt-kicking, fun-loving, Bible holding mama’s boy. I love my mother. That wasn’t just jibber-jabber.”

