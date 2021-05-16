Impact World Tag Team Champions FinJuice will defend the titles against Ace Austin and Madman Fulton this Thursday On Impact.

During Saturday’s Impact Wrestling event, “Under Siege,” Ace Austin and Madman Fulton defeated XXXL (Acey Romero & Larry D), TJP & Petey Williams, and Rohit Raju & Mahabali Shera to become the number one contenders for the Impact World Tag Team Titles.

Juice Robinson and David Finlay were also in action at “Under Siege.” FinJuice and Eddie Edwards defeated Impact World Champion Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers.