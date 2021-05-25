Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is now official for the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

While the RAW Women’s Title will be on the line, WWE has announced this as a standard title match, not a match that is to take place inside the Hell In a Cell structure.

Flair vs. Ripley was announced after Flair picked up a singles win over Asuka during tonight’s RAW show.

The 2021 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will take place on June 20 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Below is the current card:

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre or Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)