Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is now official for the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.
While the RAW Women’s Title will be on the line, WWE has announced this as a standard title match, not a match that is to take place inside the Hell In a Cell structure.
Flair vs. Ripley was announced after Flair picked up a singles win over Asuka during tonight’s RAW show.
The 2021 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will take place on June 20 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Below is the current card:
WWE Title Match
Drew McIntyre or Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)
