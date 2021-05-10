New behind-the-scenes footage of the WWE 2K22 video game has been revealed in the new trailer for the WWE 2K22 Dev Diaries.

WWE Games announced today that 2K and Visual Concepts will be offering a sneak peek at the developmental process behind the WWE 2K22 video game that will be released later this year, with a new social media content series that provides ongoing access to work-in-progress production and development.

The first video message of the ongoing series of multi-platform content drops can be seen in the YouTube video below.

WWE Games noted, “Promising frequent and in-depth communication with press, content creators and the WWE 2K community, the Visual Concepts team will offer a transparent look at the work being done to make a great WWE 2K22 experience, as well as the first steps toward an even stronger franchise in the future. Check back for regular updates over the coming weeks, touching on many elements of the game including character models, arena designs, motion capture, facial scanning, audio samples, material textures, and more.”

The tagline for the WWE 2K22 video game is: “It Hits Different.”

There was no WWE 2K21 video game released last year due to issues surrounding the release of the WWE 2K20 video game the year before. Instead 2K released the WWE 2K Battlegrounds game in 2020.

There’s no word yet on when the WWE 2K22 video game will be released, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated. Below is the first release from the WWE 2K22 Dev Diaries series, along with the video game teaser trailer that was released during WrestleMania 37 Weekend: