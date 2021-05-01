According to WWE Superstar Ember Moon, former independent wrestler Shawn Vexx (Shontez Montgomery) has passed away at age 42.

Moon tweeted, “Damn, another friend passed away today and this one hurts. Such a beautiful person inside and out. Always had a great sense of humor and helped anyone who asked! I hate we never had that singles match… #RIPShawnVexx”

Shawn Vexx was trained by “Hotsauce” Marco Riviera and made his wrestling debut in 2005. According to his Twitter bio, he was retired from pro wrestling.

During his career, Vexx wrestled in several promotions such as the Texas promotion, Anarchy Championship Wrestling.

In ACW, he held the ACW Heavyweight Championship, ACW Televised Championship, and the ACW U-30 Young Gun Championship.

Wrestling Inc. would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Shawn Vexx’s family.

Below is Ember Moon’s tweet: