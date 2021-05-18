Former NWA World Tag Team Champion Don Kernodle has passed away.

Kernodle passed way earlier today at the age of 71, according to PWInsider. He had been dealing with a number of health issues from the past few years, but we’re still waiting to confirm reports on his cause of death.

Kernodle had runs with WWE, Mid-Atlantic Wrestling and the NWA, among other promotions. He debuted in 1973 with Jim Crockett Promotions, and regularly teamed with WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter at one point, as he was a member of Sgt. Slaughter’s Cobra Corp.

Kernodle was never signed to WWE but he defeated several enhancement talents over the years, and later lost several matches to pushed stars such as Tito Santana and WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson.

In his post-wrestling life, Kernodle later worked as a Sergeant for Immigration Customs Enforcement for Alamance County, North Carolina, and was later a deputy sheriff in Alamance County.

Below are several videos from Kernodle’s career: