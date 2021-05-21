Former two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion and two-time All Japan Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima will make his Impact Wrestling debut next week. He will be the fourth star from New Japan Pro Wrestling (David Finlay, Juice Robinson and El Phantasmo), who is part of the crossover between NJPW/Impact.

A legend in every promotion he’s ever been in, Kojima has seen his fair share of historic accolades including, being the first wrestler to hold NJPW’s IWGP Heavyweight Championship and All Japan Pro Wrestling’s Triple Crown Championship simultaneously. Also, he is one of only three stars (Keiji Mutoh and Shinya Hashimoto are the other two) who have held the IWGP Heavyweight, Triple Crown and the NWA World Heavyweight Championships concurrently. His opponent for next week has not been revealed at this time.

– Also set for next week’s show, Petey Williams and the X-Division Champion Josh Alexander will collide in tag action against TJP and Fallah Bahh.

This tag match was made after TJP saved his former tag team partner, Bahh, on tonight’s show from becoming one of Johnny Swinger’s Swingerellas. Bahh found himself in a lot of gambling debt, and the only way he could make up for his lost wages was to work for Swinger. After TJP saved Bahh from any more humiliation, Willaims, TJP’s partner this past Saturday at Under Siege, was jealous to see TJP and Bahh join forces once again. Williams said he was going to get a match in order, and he did.

– Impact also announced its date for Slammiversary through a new advertisement just as tonight’s show was closing out. The highly anticipated summer event will take place on Saturday, July 17. No matches have been announced yet as of this report.