Pro wrestling veteran Davey Richards has signed with MLW

It was revealed in last night’s MLW Open Draft launch that Richards has signed with the company for the upcoming season. He will make his MLW debut on Saturday, July 10 in Philadelphia, PA.

“Davey isn’t just a world class workhorse, he’s a beast, one that’s going to instantly change the dimension of the in-ring product in MLW,” said MLW CEO & Founder Court Bauer in a press release issued to us today. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Davey, he’s been one of my favorites to watch for over a decade and I’m happy to welcome him to our newly expanded roster.”

Richards, who announced back in April that he would be taking bookings for July, tweeted after the Draft announcement and noted that he has multiple offers when he announced his return.

He wrote, “Humbled that so many offers came in when I announced my return. @MLW houses the best in professional wrestling and I am Exctied to test myself against them. Let the hunt begin…….”

Others drafted in Round 1 of the MLW Open Draft last night were Gino Medina, King Muertes, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich.

Richards is a former ROH World Champion, three-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, five-time TNA Tag Team Champion, former PWG World Champion, a three-time PWG World Tag Team Champion, and a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion. He has been wrestling since 2004, but retired in 2020 due to knee injuries he suffered throughout his career. He previously took time off from pro wrestling to become a doctor.

The 2021 MLW Open Draft will continue next Thursday at 7pm ET via YouTube as Alicia Atout hosts Round 2. Below is video of Round 1 from last night:

