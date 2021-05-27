Former WWE Tag Team Champion Dr. Tom Prichard is convinced that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will experience a “babyface explosion” at some point in the future.

Prichard, who incidentally trained “The Tribal Chief” at FCW back in 2010, believes Reigns will eventually revert back to a babyface after earning the respect of more fans.

“I do [think he’ll be a babyface again],” Prichard told Dr. Chris Featherstone of SK Wrestling. “I think it’s a respect that the more he does, the more respect he will gain.”

“It’s kind of like Cena. Even though people boo Cena or do the Angle chant when Kurt would come out, you knew, and fans still respected those guys because they were professional, and they performed every night on that level. So, I think Reigns is going to have the same thing happen to him too. He is doing what he doing now.”

Prichard felt WWE should not rush the move and let the Reigns babyface turn happen organically.

“Again, it’s authentic, and you have; I don’t care how good he is; it only helps to have a guy like Paul Heyman standing by your side too and cutting the promos he is doing.

“So, all those things are going to add up to a culmination of his career, and eventually, there is going to be a change and another babyface run or another babyface explosion, but don’t do it until it’s absolutely necessary because Paul Heyman is, man, between him and Cornette, they both, two of the greatest promos ever in professional wrestling and Reigns ain’t too bad either. As long as he gets to be himself. Yeah. I certainly think there is another babyface run for Roman Reigns.”

Reigns has portrayed a heel character on SmackDown since returning to WWE at last year’s SummerSlam.