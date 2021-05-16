Several more matches have been announced for AEW Dark: Elevation.

The matches added to Monday’s episode are Dustin Rhodes vs. Aaron Solow, Tay Conti vs. Kiah Dream, Baron Black vs. QT Marshall, and Adrian Alanis vs. Jungle Boy.

Elevation streams on AEW’s YouTube channel at 7 pm ET.

Below is the updated lineup:

* Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) vs. Bear Bronson

* The Acclaimed vs. Kevin Bennett and Kevin Blackwood

* The Bunny (with H.F.O.) vs. KiLynn King

* FTW Champion Brian Cage (with Hook) vs. Mike Sydal

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Aaron Solow (with The Factory)

* Tay Conti vs. Kiah Dream

* Baron Black vs. QT Marshall (with The Factory)

* Adrian Alanis vs. Jungle Boy (with Marko Stunt)