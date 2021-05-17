Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio are your new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.
Tonight’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view saw The Mysterios defeat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to capture the titles.
Rey wrestled the first part of the match by himself after Dominik was attacked earlier in the night by Roode and Ziggler during a backstage segment. Dominik came out towards the end of the match and ended up getting the pin on Roode to win the titles.
This is the first title run for Rey and Dominik together, making them the first father & son duo to win gold in WWE. Ziggler and Roode won the titles back on the January 8 SmackDown show by defeating The Street Profits.
Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots of tonight’s title change from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida:
