Members of the new Hit Row Records stable made their in-ring debuts as a tag team on this week’s WWE NXT episode.

As noted, last week’s show saw Hit Row officially arrive with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott leading “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, and “B-Fab” Briana Brandy.

This week’s show saw Top Dolla and Adonis debut as a tag team, picking up the easy win over WWE 205 Live veterans Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari. After the match, the Hit Row members cut promos and Swerve teased that he will be coming for whoever the NXT North American Champion was after the main event, which was new champion Bronson Reed.

The finish of this week’s tag team match saw Dolla slam Daivari from his shoulder for the pin. As seen in the tweet below, Dolla indicated that “Cash Out” is the name of his new finisher.

Top Dolla's tweet: