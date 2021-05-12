Hit Row Records has officially arrived in WWE NXT.

As noted, last week’s NXT show saw Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defeat Leon Ruff in a Falls Count Anywhere match, after an assist by AJ Francis, while Briana Brandy and Ashante “Thee” Adonis looked on.

In an update, Swerve brought his new stable to the ring on tonight’s NXT show and revealed that they are called Hit Row, short for Hit Row Records. The segment featured the members of the group rapping their promos. They also revealed their nicknames – “Top Dolla” Francis and “B-Fab” Brandy, in addition to “Swerve” Scott and “Thee” Adonis.

Swerve declared that the group is a problem for the rest of NXT, and they make hit together, which is why they are Hit Row.

As noted before, Francis is a former NFL player who is also the host of A&E’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures show. He was signed by WWE in 2020, and was with the NFL from 2013-2018. Formerly known as Tehuti Miles, Adonis played college football and was signed by WWE in December 2018. He has been somewhat of a regular on WWE 205 Live and NXT TV since last fall, and also worked a few SmackDown matches. Brandy was signed by WWE in August 2019 after working a tryout in the summer of 2017. She played multiple sports in high school, but later got into hip-hop and has spent time on tour with names like Soulja Boy, Jadakiss, Kurupt, The Ying Yang Twins, Too $hort and others. She worked a few NXT live events in late 2019 and early 2020, but she’s been out of the ring like others due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her last match came during the March 7, 2020 NXT live event in Orlando as she and MJ Jenkins took a loss to Shotzi Blackheart and Kacy Catanzaro.

WWE filed to trademark the “Hit Row Records” name on May 6. The following use description was included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing:

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

