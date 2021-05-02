– Below is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring Randy Orton’s unexpected tag team partners. The group included: Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura, Roman Reigns, John Cena, and others.
– The Rock turns 49 years old today. WWE sent well wishes to the WWE Superstar. As noted, NBC’s Young Rock has been picked up for a second season.
– A&E’s Biography: Macho Man airs tonight at 8 pm ET. Below are clips from the episode. Upcoming shows are set to feature WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Mick Foley, and The Ultimate Warrior.
