– Below is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring Randy Orton’s unexpected tag team partners. The group included: Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura, Roman Reigns, John Cena, and others.

– The Rock turns 49 years old today. WWE sent well wishes to the WWE Superstar. As noted, NBC’s Young Rock has been picked up for a second season.

– A&E’s Biography: Macho Man airs tonight at 8 pm ET. Below are clips from the episode. Upcoming shows are set to feature WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Mick Foley, and The Ultimate Warrior.