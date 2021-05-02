Impact announced earlier, Taylor Wilde vs. Susan for this Thursday’s Impact Wrestling show.
On last week’s show, Wilde made her in-ring return after more than a decade and defeated Kimber Lee.
Below is the updated line-up:
* Taylor Wilde vs. Susan
* The in-ring debut of NJPW’s El Phantasmo
* Moose vs. James Storm in a qualifying match for the Under Siege six-way no. 1 contender match
* Rhino vs. Chris Sabin in a qualifying match for the Under Siege six-way no. 1 contender match
* Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju in a qualifying match for the Under Siege six-way no. 1 contender match
* Kiera Hogan vs. Rachael Ellering
* Doc Gallows vs. Juice Robinson
