New matches have been announced for Thursday’s post-Under Siege edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS.

Tenille Dashwood will face Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan. This match was announced as Dashwood tries to convince Taylor Wilde to team with her to go for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles, which Hogan and Tasha Steelz just won back from Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering at Under Siege.

Impact has also announced Rohit Raju vs. Jake Something for tomorrow’s show. The storyline behind this match has Jake looking for revenge after Raju recently prevented him from earning a spot in the 6-Way #1 Contender’s Match at Under Siege, which came after Raju and Shera attacked Jake backstage.

On a related note, Impact has announced that “Before The Impact” at 7pm ET on AXS will feature tag team action with Team XXXL vs. Johnny Swinger and Hernandez. It was also announced that the “Impact In 60” episode at 10pm ET on AXS will feature the greatest Impact matches from Drew Galloway, also known as Drew McIntyre in WWE.

Stay tuned for more on this week’s Impact and be sure to join us tomorrow night at 8pm ET for live coverage. Below is the current line-up:

* Fallout from Under Siege, the build to Against All Odds

* Impact World Tag Team Champions FinJuice will defend against Ace Austin and Madman Fulton

* Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan vs. Tenille Dashwood

* Rohit Raju vs. Jake Something