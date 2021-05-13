During last month’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV, a teaser video was shown for this year’s Slammiversary taking place in July. Today, Impact announced the official date for the PPV is Saturday, July 17.

As noted, the promo featured images of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Mickie James, and Kazuchika Okada.

Two bigger shows are set to take place before that, starting this Saturday at Under Siege. AAA Mega/Impact and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers go against Eddie Edwards and Impact World Tag Team Champions FinJuice. That show streams on Impact Plus and FITE.

After that is Against All Odds (Impact Plus and FITE) on June 12. No matches have officially been announced for that event.