Tonight is the go-home episode before Impact's exclusive event, Under Siege, which will air this Saturday on Impact Plus.

Tonight is the go-home episode before Impact’s exclusive event, Under Siege, which will air this Saturday on Impact Plus.

** Before tonight’s show, Tasha Steelz (w/Kiera Hogan) defeated the Knockouts Tag Team Champion Jordynne Grace (w/Rachael Ellering) on Before The Impact! **

D’Lo Brown and Matt Striker welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with No. 1 Contenders match to determine which Knockout will face Deonna Purrazzo for her title this Saturday at Under Siege!

Havok vs. Rosemary (w/Decay)