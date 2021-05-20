Tonight, on Impact Wrestling, witness the fallout from Under Siege this past Saturday. With new champions and number one contenders, what’s next for everyone on Impact?

At last Saturday’s main event, Moose shook the competition by taking his righteous place as the new number one contender to Kenny Omega’s Unified Impact World Championship. With a ferocious former TNA World Heavyweight Champion lingering nearby until Against All Odds on Saturday, June 12, how will Omega manage his new foe?

Speaking of Kenny Omega, the champion took a massive loss alongside the Good Brothers in their six-man clash against the Impact World Tag Team Champions FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) and Eddie Edwards.

But tonight, FinJuice will have to shift their focus as they put their prestige gold on the line against Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. Austin and Fulton rocked their competition on Saturday to claim the top spot for the tag team titles. Can Austin and Fulton end FinJuice’s momentum as champions?

Also set for tonight’s show:

* Kiera Hogan vs. Tenille Dashwood

* Rohit Raju vs. Jake Something

* XXXL vs. Johnny Swinger & Hernandez will kick things off on Before The Impact