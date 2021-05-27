Following Moose and the Unified Impact World Champion Kenny Omega’s verbal dispute last week, a new challenger has emerged in the picture: Sami Callihan. Tonight, on Impact Wrestling, “The Draw” will kick things off. What does the former Impact World Champion have to say or declare before Moose and Omega do battle in the main event of Against All Odds in three weeks?

Speaking of champions, after successfully defending her Knockouts Championship at Under Siege against Havok, Deonna Purrazzo now has numerous challengers eyeing her title ahead of Against All Odds and Impact’s major annual summer event, Slammiversary, in July.

Tonight, Purrazzo, Knockout Tag Team Champions Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz), Kimber Lee and Susan will collide against Havok, Rosemary, Tenille Dashwood, Rachael Ellering and Taylor Wilde in a Knockouts tag team match. Who will come out on top and possibly become Purrazzo’s new rival(s)?

Also set for tonight’s show:

* Japanese icon Satoshi Kojima will make his Impact debut.

* The new Impact World Tag Team Champions Rhino and Joe Doering of Violent By Design will address the roster.

* Petey Williams and the X-Division Champion Josh Alexander will face TJP and Fallah Bahh.

Be sure to join our live coverage of Impact Wrestling tonight at 8 PM ET!