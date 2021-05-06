On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, The Pinnacle (MJF, Shawn Spears, FTR, and Wardlow) defeated Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Ortiz, Santana, and Jake Hager) in a wild Blood and Guts Match.

The bout featured one giant steel cage covering two rings with one member of each group wrestling for five minutes at the start of the match. Beginning with The Pinnacle, a member joined in every two minutes. Once everybody was in the cage, wrestlers either had to submit or surrender.

Numerous people in the match were busted open as chairs were often used throughout the match. Even one of the rings was torn down to expose the wood beams underneath the mat. FTR ended up taking stereo spiked piledrivers on the wood by Santana, Ortiz, and Guevara.

Thanks to Tully Blanchard beating up a ref and stealing a cage door key, MJF was able to climb up to the top of the cage. Jericho followed, and the two battled for a bit. MJF eventually demanded the Inner Circle surrender, or he was throwing Jericho off the cell. Guevara surrendered for the team to save Jericho.

MJF ended up shoving Jericho backwards off the cell and down through the stage. AEW officials and medical teams came out to check on Jericho as MJF soaked in the boos from the live crowd. MJF leaned down towards Jericho and yelled, “Thank you!” MJF previously said he was going to thank Jericho, once taking his spot in AEW.

