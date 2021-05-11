Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal made his triumphant return to WWE RAW tonight, defeating Jeff Hardy in singles action.

A little later, Mahal appeared on RAW Talk and vowed to reclaim the top prize on the Red Brand.

“I am so happy to be back on Monday Night RAW, knowing that I will be WWE Champion again,” Mahal said.

While talking about Sunday’s Triple Threat Match between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman, Mahal said, “It doesn’t matter who wins that match. I guarantee you that, whoever comes out as WWE Champion, even if it’s my good friend Drew McIntyre, their days as champion are numbered.”

When RAW Talk co-host R-Truth had fun with the names of Veer and Shanky, Mahal’s new accomplices, The Maharaja got offended and asked the 24/7 Champion to show some respect.

“Veer started from a small village and became a national Track and Field star, and Shanky is not just a 7-foot tall monster but he used to be an accountant,” Mahal said. “Shanky is a smart man and a protégé of The Great Khali. Together, we will rise again and I will become WWE Champion.”

Mahal also revealed how his pairing with Shanky and Veer came about.

“When I was recovering from knee surgery, I was rebuilding myself and looking for someone to watch my back. Not only did I find someone, I found two of very best that the great nation of India has to offer.

“What can the 1.5 billion fans from India expect from Jinder? I’m still The Maharaja, with my Rolex watch, and my insane physique, and I’m still the greatest conditioned WWE athlete India has ever produced.”

Mahal is presently not booked on the card for Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.