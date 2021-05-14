Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena recently spoke with Nick Harley of Den Of Geek and discussed the last time we saw him in a WWE ring, and what might come next when he inevitably returns to the ring for WWE.

Cena has not been seen in WWE since losing to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36. Cena was asked how he tops something like that match if and when he returns to WWE. The interviewer also praised the match as one of the greatest pieces of WWE TV ever, calling it incredibly brilliant, super meta, and deconstructive. He also gave Cena a lot of credit for being very brave and open with the character that he’s spent years cultivating.

Cena responded and revealed that he was told “we don’t know” when he initially asked what the Firefly Fun House match was.

“First, thank you. Thank you so much for the kind words,” Cena responded. “I can tell you as it pertains to my existence in WWE, not all of the folks that I start conversations with about who I am and my investment to the business end up in such positive words. So thank you very much. That means a lot.

“The Funhouse match was something I hold very close to me and maybe that’s another 45-minute interview for another day because that was kind of thrown in my lap at the last minute. And I remember specifically asking what a Firefly Funhouse match was. And the answer was literally, “We don’t know.” And in most performers that would cause panic, but I was just riveted by the open field that we could possibly create something special. And like you said, it took a lot of brave folks and a lot of hard work to make something that hopefully the audience understood. And at least if it reached one, we reached you and that’s good. And I’m sure in your critical television articles, I’ve been on the wrong end of an ass-kicking many times from you and that I totally understand, but I’m glad we at least got something you enjoy.”

Cena continued and admitted that he really wants to get back to WWE.

“To your question now, I don’t think it’s about topping what you’ve done. I think it’s about correctly continuing a narrative,” Cena said. “And I think that’s the most important thing. I mean, I main evented two WrestleMania’s with The Rock and then the very next WrestleMania I was in the middle of the card against the newcomer, and then I would move further shifting through the card against other veritable newcomers for tertiary titles or up to the point of being a fan at one point. But that was my contribution to the narrative. It wasn’t like I was jumping up and down saying, “I was the main event, so I need to continue being a main event.”

“I always found a real sense of satisfaction contributing where I could, because I know that the idea of the sense of complacency with performers is high. And they always want to be at the top spot and there is only one top spot. But I believe a spot is a chance to contribute. So it won’t be about that. It will simply be if there is an enthralling and correct continuation to the narrative. I really, really want to get back to WWE. I really want audiences to get back to WWE. Heck I’m with everybody I think around the world saying I just want the world to get back to normal, but these are interesting times and I have a lot of interesting opportunities at my feet, and I really do appreciate the WWE universe understanding that after so many years of…”

The interviewer interrupted and finished Cena’s thought, “Carrying the company on your back for a while there…”

Cena dismissed the idea of carrying WWE on his back and said he doesn’t believe in that term as WWE is a team effort.

“No, no, that’s not true. That’s not true. If you think so, watch any wrestling match or WWE performance with one individual,” Cena said. “So I don’t believe in that term. It’s an absolute team effort. And I hate when people say that because it takes the credit away from a lot of talented individuals. But I think one thing is for certain that if WWE ever asked me to do anything, be it a phone interview or go to a smaller city to promote or go to a larger stage or fly across the world or et cetera, et cetera.

“For 15 years my life was a blur that had not much else in it except light blue canvas and ropes. And I love it for that. And I think now the audience is very understanding that I developed a similar sort of passion towards this. And you can’t be both places at once because one place will suffer or if not, both places will suffer.”

He continued, “So I really do appreciate the respect from the often critical, and as Michael Cole says, a polarizing WWE universe to kind of allow me to take this chance and stand up and see what I got. I really do appreciate it, but I do look forward to returning. It won’t be about topping a Firefly Funhouse match. The first question I’ll ask is ‘Why?’ And the next question I’ll ask is ‘Where do we go after that?’ And if I get, ‘I don’t know’ to both of them, that’s cool because that means I can come up with my own thing.”