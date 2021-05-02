AEW star John Silver recently sat down with Joey Karni on The Angle Podcast. Silver talked about his AEW journey so far, and he also discussed his career before AEW. He recalled his time as an extra in WWE and compared it to AEW.

“It’s not a good feeling even though you’re happy to do it,” Silver admitted. “There are plenty of people who are nice, but there’s also plenty that won’t even look at you like you better not even go near them. Like don’t contact them or they’ll bury you. It’s a little too much. In AEW, I like when people come up to me and say who they are and introduce themselves. You’re walking on eggshells constantly in WWE, and it’s really not a fun thing to do besides eat their catering. Doing extra work was awful there.”

Silver and Alex Reynolds were a tag team on the independent scene known mainly as The Beaver Boys, but they admitted they were going to go their separate ways until AEW called. Silver recalled what Matt Jackson said to them after their first AEW match.

“We finally get the call from QT Marshall and he says he wants to book us for AEW. Like holy crap! We get there, and I see on the board it says Proud N Powerful vs. local talent. And we were the local talent, but after the match, Matt Jackson came up to me and Alex, and he’s very nonchalant when he talks. But he says what he means, and he’s like, ‘Hey, maybe we’ll bring you guys back every week, and every week you’ll be the local talent who gets beat up and that’ll be your thing for a while.'”

The Dark Order remain one of the most popular groups in AEW as the members remain committed to honoring the late Brodie Lee’s legacy. Silver gave his thoughts on who could take Lee’s place as leader of Dark Order.

“I didn’t even think about it. It’s possible they put Erick Redbeard (fka Erick Rowan) with us,” Silver said. “Whatever Tony wants to do with this I’m okay with. I just didn’t really want anyone to be the next Exalted One. All that I wanted was for no one to replace him (Brodie). If they did have Erick Redbeard come in, he’d just be a Dark Order member. I wouldn’t want him to be the leader.”

Silver has become a big star in AEW through his antics in BTE. However, his breakout moment in the ring came during a recent TNT Title match against Darby Allin, and he reflected on that match.

“I’m going to do what I do best. I want to have big matches,” Silver expressed. “I want to wrestle the best people. I want to win all of the championships. I want to do it all!”