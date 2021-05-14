AEW has announced Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. The Acclaimed for next week’s Dynamite show on TNT.

AEW noted that a place in the tag team rankings will be at stake with this match. The Acclaimed goes into the match ranked #3, while Moxley and Kingston are undefeated as a pair.

This week’s Dynamite saw AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks challenge Kingston and Moxley to a match at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 30. The two teams have been feuding since The Bucks turned heel several weeks back. The Bucks will defend against The Varsity Blondes next Wednesday.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s Dynamite show. Below is the updated line-up:

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. The Acclaimed

* Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Austin Gunn

* NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb defends against Red Velvet

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend against The Varsity Blondes