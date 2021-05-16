AEW announced another group of matches for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation, including Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Danny Limelight and Royce Isaacs. This week’s showcase with Paul Wight features a look at Ryan Nemeth.

Thunder Rosa also tweeted out she’ll be facing Robyn Renegade. Elevation streams on AEW’s YouTube channel at 7 pm ET.

Below is the updated lineup:

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Danny Limelight and Royce Isaacs

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Natalia Markova

* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Robo

* Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky vs. Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan

* Thunder Rosa vs. Robyn Renegade

* Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) vs. Bear Bronson

* The Acclaimed vs. Kevin Bennett and Kevin Blackwood

* The Bunny (with H.F.O.) vs. KiLynn King

* FTW Champion Brian Cage (with Hook) vs. Mike Sydal

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Aaron Solow (with The Factory)

* Tay Conti vs. Kiah Dream

* Baron Black vs. QT Marshall (with The Factory)

* Adrian Alanis vs. Jungle Boy (with Marko Stunt)