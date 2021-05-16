AEW announced another group of matches for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation, including Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Danny Limelight and Royce Isaacs. This week’s showcase with Paul Wight features a look at Ryan Nemeth.
Thunder Rosa also tweeted out she’ll be facing Robyn Renegade. Elevation streams on AEW’s YouTube channel at 7 pm ET.
Below is the updated lineup:
* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Danny Limelight and Royce Isaacs
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Natalia Markova
* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Robo
* Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky vs. Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan
* Thunder Rosa vs. Robyn Renegade
* Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) vs. Bear Bronson
* The Acclaimed vs. Kevin Bennett and Kevin Blackwood
* The Bunny (with H.F.O.) vs. KiLynn King
* FTW Champion Brian Cage (with Hook) vs. Mike Sydal
* Dustin Rhodes vs. Aaron Solow (with The Factory)
* Tay Conti vs. Kiah Dream
* Baron Black vs. QT Marshall (with The Factory)
* Adrian Alanis vs. Jungle Boy (with Marko Stunt)
