NJPW has announced that IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata will face off in tag team action on next week’s edition of NJPW Strong.

Moxley will team with Chris Dickinson to face Nagata and Ren Narita on the May 7 edition of NJPW Strong.

This will be a bit of a preview for the Nagata vs. Moxley title match that has been announced for the May 12 edition of AEW Dynamite. NJPW noted that the tag team match will be the main event of Strong that night.

NJPW Strong airs each Friday night at 10pm ET on NJPW World.