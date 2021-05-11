WWE RAW Superstar Keith Lee took to Twitter today with two cryptic tweets.

Lee tweeted earlier this afternoon and said today is a day that can and will define the future.

“Today is a day that can and will define the future. The wheels can have motion and move forward….or…. they can stop completely. ……Make your wheels turn. Accept no substitute,” he wrote.

Lee also tweeted a photo that shows him next to a WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” cage, which has fans speculating on various potential meanings.

There’s no word yet on if Lee’s tweets are related to anything specific, but the rumor mill is turning on social media this afternoon. You can see both of the new tweets below.

Lee’s WWE status has been up in the air as of late. He has been out of action on RAW since early February, and it was reported in late March that Lee was actively trying to get cleared for a return. Lee made his first appearance on WWE programming during WrestleMania 37 Weekend when he participated in the Watch Along livestream for the NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two show.

It was also reported in late March that Lee was sidelined in February due to health reasons, and that WWE had not cleared him for in-ring action. Lee reportedly underwent some testing after being sidelined in February, and there’s been no word on what came of those tests, but it was said that Lee was actively trying to get cleared for a return. Since mid-March Lee has sent two messages to his fans via Twitter, teasing his return and promising to explain everything that has kept him out of action.

Stay tuned for more on Lee’s WWE status and future. Below are the two cryptic tweets made today, along with the two messages he posted to fans in March and April:

I miss you guys, as well as all the others that expressed this sentiment… whether in dm's, tweets, or comments. I miss you all. But do not fret. I will fight like no other to return…and when I do, we got a LOT of ground to cover. 💜 #Leegion https://t.co/wqhjwu96tB — Relentless Lee (@RealKeithLee) April 17, 2021