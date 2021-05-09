AEW World Champion Kenny Omega took to social media this evening to discuss his 2017 match with NJPW star Tetsuya Naito.

The match was the G1 Climax 27 final, which Naito won. According to Omega, he still can’t forgive Naito for winning and robbing him of winning 2 in a row. Omega won the year before in 2016 after defeating Hirooki Goto.

The Impact World Champion wrote, “Naito robbed me of winning 2 in a row. He got the win and used my inhuman ability to have the best match of his career. I can’t forgive that.”

Below is Omega’s tweet as well as a clip from the 2017 match: