AEW World Champion, Impact World Champion and AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega has been announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT.

AEW has just announced that Omega will address his Double Or Nothing challenger during tonight’s show.

Tonight’s show will feature PAC vs. Orange Cassidy in a World Title Eliminator to determine the new #1 contender that will challenge Omega at Double Or Nothing on May 30. Omega will address the winner of that match after it is over.

* Thunder Rosa will be in action

* Jim Ross interviews Dr. Britt Baker

* Tony Schiavone interviews Jade Cargill

* The Pinnacle coronation ceremony

* Cody Rhodes makes an announcement for Double Or Nothing

* IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley defends against NJPW star Yuji Nagata

* PAC vs. Orange Cassidy in a World Title Eliminator match to crown a new #1 contender. The winner will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title at Double Or Nothing

* AEW World Champion, Impact World Champion and AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega will address PAC or Orange Cassidy after their World Title Eliminator

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend against SCU. Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels will split up if they lose

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Miro