As reported earlier, WWE has announced that next Friday’s SmackDown will be a special “Go Back” edition of the show. When the news broke, fans on social media began clamoring for WWE to bring back the Giant Fist that was synonymous with the Blue Brand from 2001 until 2008.

One fan on Twitter asked Kevin Owens if he would be willing to jump off the Giant Fist to create a memorable moment. Owens simply replied, “Yes.”

The SmackDown set included several variations of the Giant Fist and a Mirrors Set between August 16, 2001, until January 18, 2008. According to WWE.com, SmackDown was forced to get rid of the Giant Fist after WWE programming went high-definition in early 2008.

WWE has yet to confirm if the Giant Fist will be brought back next week.

Only one match has been announced for next week’s SmackDown, a WrestleMania 37 rematch between Cesaro and Seth Rollins.

See below for Owens’ tweet: