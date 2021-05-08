With tensions mounting now that Cesaro has become Roman Reigns’ next challenger for the Universal Championship, another man is still looming in the background for his title opportunity — the former Universal Champion, Kevin Owens.

On this week’s Talking Smack, Owens cautioned panelist and “Special Counsel” to Reigns, Paul Heyman, that he hasn’t forgotten about the WWE Universal Championship. In fact, he clearly states that after WrestleMania Backlash next week, if Reigns retains against Cesaro, Owens plans on summoning “The Tribal Chief” to a title fight.

“When I was the Universal Champion the first time, I did not enjoy it at all,” Owens admitted. “I was obsessed with being the best possible champion that I could be…I didn’t enjoy any of it.

“But this is where I’ve changed. When I become the Universal Champion again, I’m gonna love every second of it. Just know this: If Roman Reigns doesn’t lose the title to Cesaro. And if he doesn’t lose to someone else before I get to him, again, I’m going to take the title. Don’t forget about me. Don’t make the mistake to think that I’m gone because I am not going anywhere.”

You can check out Kevin Owens' full interview on Peacock and the WWE Network.