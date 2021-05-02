On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the former Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about the possibility of him wrestling a match for AEW against Sting this year. The history between Angle and Sting has been well documented with their marquee matches during their time in TNA. Angle said he would never come back to wrestle at his current state to wrestle another older wrestler because they would not be able to provide a great match.

“Well considering I’m 52 and Sting’s a lot older than I am, I’d say the chances are no, slim to none,” Angle said. “For many reasons, we’re too old. We’re not too old to wrestle younger guys, you wrestle a younger guy who can spice up the match and make it a little more interesting, you can have some great matches still. When you start losing a step and you’re both older and both lost a step, it’s really hard to make that up.”

“Undertaker vs. Goldberg, they were both up in age but if you put Goldberg with Brock Lesnar or Undertaker with AJ Styles, or switch them around, you’re going to get a great match. The younger guy keeps the match flowing, keeps the match moving. To have two older guys who should most likely be retired but they can still go, it’s going to be a lot more difficult to have a successful match.”

Angle talked about the first time he ever met Sting being when he first signed for TNA in 2006. The WWE Hall of Famer said after he first met him, he was shocked Sting was able to last as long as he did in WCW because he was such a nice guy.

“We hit it off from the start,” Angle said. “We got along perfectly well, we had a lot in common. He was just one of the most humble people I had ever talked to. I can’t believe that he was a part of WCW at a time where things there were very political and guys were stabbing each other in the back.

“For Sting, as nice as he is and as generous as he is, it’s crazy that he had that much success in that company, that’s just outlandish. He’s such a great guy, he’s one of the most solid guys I’ve ever met.”

