On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle revealed that he’s recently been talking to former UFC Champion Henry Cejudo about potentially becoming a pro wrestler. Like Angle, Cejudo is an Olympic Gold Medalist in the 2008 Olympics as an amateur wrestler. The former flyweight and bantamweight champion started working for the UFC in 2014 and was able to become the fourth fighter to ever hold two belts simultaneously in the UFC.

Cejudo recently appeared as a member of Mike Tyson’s entourage in AEW last year during a face off with Chris Jericho. Angle said the recently retired UFC star would transition perfectly into wrestling because of his different persona’s he created while he was champion.

“He’s been having discussions with pro wrestling companies,” Angle said. “I did talk to him yesterday, and I think his gimmick ‘Triple C’, ‘The King of Cringe’, he’s got the right idea about what he wants to do. He already has a gimmick because he’s already been doing it in MMA and UFC for so many years.

“I think he’d do extremely well, he’s a great athlete too.”

Angle was released by WWE last year as a backstage producer due to roster cuts. Angle said he would consider starting a wrestling school or work for Triple H in NXT if the timing is right.

“I would consider doing it, it’s something that I enjoy doing,” Angle said. “Triple H offered me a job to train wrestlers, he wanted me to come down once a month to NXT. Nothing transpired from it but maybe in the future there might be some possibility. I like training people, I just don’t have a lot of time right now to do it, but I’m good at training people and teaching people stuff.”

