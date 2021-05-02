WWE Hall of Fame Lita is featured in the new monster movie, It Wants Blood!

The films stars Eric Roberts, along with Steve Railsback, Bill Victor Arucan, and Ola Ray.

It’s currently on Vimeo ($9.99 to rent, $14.95 to buy) and director James Balsamo expects it to be in Walmart/Best Buy this summer.

Below is the official preview of the movie:

Two giant monsters are forced to battle head to screaming head on the political circuit as they run against each other for a seat as a senator. But the unsuspecting public doesn’t realize there are actually creatures that each running mate owns, feasting on helpless, big-breasted, quivering-lipped women and charity-thieving priests. The perils of politics never involved two enormous behemoths fighting to the death…until now! You’ll be on the edge of your seat watching fangs feasting on heaps of flesh as beautiful babes are fed to the beasts in It Wants Blood!

James Balsamo contributed to this article.