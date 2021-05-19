A loaded line-up has been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

NXT General Manager William Regal has announced Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez for next week.

Both teams made it clear during tonight’s show that they want a shot at NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. Next week’s match will move the winners closer to a title shot.

Bobby Fish will wrestle his first match since the WarGames 2020 match on next week’s show. He will face Pete Dunne in singles action.

Fish returned to NXT TV on last week’s show after suffering an injury at WarGames. He saved Kyle O’Reilly from a double team attack by Dunne and Oney Lorcan. Fish was interviewed on this week’s NXT show and made it clear that he’s back for payback on Lorcan and Dunne, not necessarily worried about O’Reilly. He then challenged Dunne to a match and it was made official by Regal.

WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase will also return to NXT TV next week for a Million Dollar Face-Off with Cameron Grimes.

DiBiase has taunted Grimes for the past several weeks and appeared live on tonight’s show to distract Grimes during his match with Jake Atlas, which led to Atlas getting the win.

It was previously announced that next week’s NXT will feature Franky Monet’s in-ring debut, plus NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor with the title on the line.

On a related note, Regal has announced that Legado del Fantasma’s Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde are the new #1 contenders following tonight’s win over Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher, which came after interference by The Grizzled Young Veterans. Wilde and Mendoza will challenge NXT Tag Team Champions MSK for the titles on the June 1 episode.

Stay tuned for updates. Below is the updated line-up for next week’s NXT, along with related shots from tonight’s show:

* NXT Champion Karrion Kross defends against Finn Balor in the main event

* Franky Monet makes her “World Premiere” in-ring debut

* Bobby Fish returns to the ring vs. Pete Dunne

* Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez

* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase appears for a “Million Dollar Face-Off” with Cameron Grimes