Mick Foley (as Cactus Jack) faced Toshiaki Kawada for the AJPW Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship 17 years ago today. The bout took place on a HUSTLE PPV at Yokohama Arena and it was Foley’s final match in Japan.

Earlier today, Foley responded to a fan who commemorated his final appearance.

“I arrived in Japan for this match in a wheelchair, and left Japan in a wheelchair — but I did the match!” Foley wrote. “This was my last appearance in Japan — 17 years ago, today. I’d love to go back to Japan for a convention sometime.”

Part of the reason Foley was so banged up was because this was only a few weeks after facing Randy Orton at WWE Backlash in a No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere Match for the Intercontinental Championship. Goldberg was originally scheduled to face Kawada, but got injured during training and had to pull out.

Brought in on short notice — and despite not being able to walk — Foley took the match because he was paid the amount originally going to Goldberg.

“When my agent told me I could make Bill’s money, I told him I couldn’t walk, but I’d be in that ring!” Foley wrote to a fan in the comments.

