The season 3 premiere of Dark Side of the Ring featured Brian Pillman’s life in and outside of the ring. Pillman passed away in 1997 at the age of 35 due to a heart attack.

He was scheduled to wrestle Dude Love (Mick Foley) at the WWE In Your House 18: Badd Blood PPV, but never made it to the event.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley watched Pillman’s episode and noted he was the one who dropped Pillman off at the hotel before the PPV.

“I finally got the chance to watch the Pillman episodes of @DarkSideOfRing…my eyes were glued to the screen,” Foley wrote. “It hit me hard. I dropped Brian off at the hotel he died in, and was his scheduled opponent for the PPV event he never made it to.”

