WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to social media earlier to share a video of himself receiving the second COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Foley posted the below video with the caption, “FULLY VACCINATED! IT’S EASY – and you not only protect yourself, but those around you! Thanks for the assist @Stephystephm”

As noted, it was on April 3, 2021, when Foley tweeted about getting his first vaccine. He received it at Walgreens.

AEW’s Taz also took to Twitter to announce tonight that he has received both vaccine shots.

He wrote, “I got both shots.”