Tonight was Mick Foley’s “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary. The episode aired on A&E at 8 p.m. ET.

Foley took to Twitter tonight to thank director Thomas Odefelt and his crew. He also thanked fans who watched the show.

The WWE Hall of Famer wrote, “So grateful for the hard work of director Thomas Odefelt and his crew, the kind words of my peers, and all of you for watching!”

WWE Superstars Sheamus and Dana Brooke were just a few who commented on tonight’s special.

Sheamus thanked Mick Foley for putting him and Cesaro back on the map.

He tweeted, “Nothing but respect for @RealMickFoley the man who single-handedly put myself and @WWECesaro back on the map. Don’t miss it.”

Dana Brook wrote, “Wow this biography on @AETV w/ @RealMickFoley is outta this world! Much respect to him! Appreciation tweet #WWEonAE #wwe”

The “Biography: WWE Legends” documentaries started on April 18 with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. The series is produced by WWE Studios for A&E Network.

Below is a clip from the episode:

