Miro took to Twitter to call out Darby Allin and Sting ahead of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

As noted, Darby Allin will be defending the TNT Championship against Miro.

Miro tweeted, “Denial will get you hurt bad. Ask emo face-paint Daddy @Sting if you can win. If he wants to protect you he’ll tell you it’s over too.”

On last Wednesday’s Dynamite, Allin was tossed down a flight of concrete stairs by “All Ego” Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky.

Allin tweeted the day after Dynamite, “Long story short my shoulder is f----d but If I got till Wednesday to get my s--t together I’ll do just that.”

Below is the lineup for Wednesday’s episode:

* Tony Schiavone interviews Jade Cargill

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Yuji Nagata (IWGP US Championship)

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. SCU (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Cody Rhodes to make Double or Nothing announcement

* Darby Allin (c) vs. Miro (AEW TNT Championship)

* Orange Cassidy vs. PAC (AEW World Title #1 Contenders Match)