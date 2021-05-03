Earlier today Major League Wrestling announced there will be an update on CONTRA Unit’s alleged control of championship bouts for Jacob Fatu this Wednesday, May 5 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION.

As noted earlier, WWE officials are reportedly in talks with MLW officials. The talks are along the lines of the old EVOLVE deal or the ECW deal from the 1990s.

MLW also announced last month, they made a TV deal With Vice TV. MLW premiered on the channel on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.

Below is an updated line-up for Wednesday’s show:

* World Middleweight Championship: Lio Rush (c) vs. Myron Reed

* A look at CONTRA’s contractual control over the World Heavyweight Championship