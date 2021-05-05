Tonight, on the season finale of MLW Fusion, two of the most prolific athletes will battle it out in a rematch, as Lio Rush puts his MLW World Middleweight Championship on the line against the man he obtained it from four months ago, Myron Reed.

On his debuting match at Kings of Colosseum, Rush shocked the division when he landed his Final Hour finisher from off the top rope and prevailed over Reed.

Reed, a former and longest-reigning Middleweight Champion in company history has the opportunity to seize another run with the title before the new season of Fusion begins in July. Can “The Young GOAT” capitalize on this moment and outmaneuver the current champion?

Speaking of champions, the Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday will return to action. “The Most Marketable Man in Wrestling” successfully defended and retained his championship three weeks ago against his former Dynasty ally Gino Medina. Who will step up and challenge Holliday to a fight tonight?

After CONTRA Unit’s head boss, Josef Samael, repudiated Alex Hammerstone’s request for a shot at the MLW World Heavyweight Title, we’ll take a look at Samael’s credentials as the contractual controller of the World Champion, Jacob Fatu.

Last week, Samael addressed himself as the gatekeeper to Fatu and any challengers MLW has lined up for the “Samoan Werewolf.” Samael claims to have effectively rewritten Fatu’s contract last year when his organization seized control over MLW. But does Samael, legally, have any say on who challenges Fatu for the Heavyweight Championship? We’ll find out tonight.

Also, on tonight’s show, two of MLW’s most prestigious high flyers will be in action as Laredo Kid takes on Gringo Loco. Plus, we’ll learn more about Azteca Underground’s El Jefe and if he was the one responsible for Salina de la Renta’s disappearance on last week’s show.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s season finale:

* MLW World Middleweight Championship Rematch: Lio Rush (c) vs. Myron Reed

* Richard Holliday in action

* Laredo Kid vs. Gringo Loco

* Update on Salina de la Renta’s whereabouts

* And lastly, an in-depth look at CONTRA Unit’s contractual control over Jacob Fatu’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship reign.

