On the latest episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman sat down with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly. They discussed Holly’s Hall of Fame career, and co-host and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Holly what her relationship with Vince McMahon was like over the years.

“I didn’t have any conversations with Vince,” Holly revealed. “The only conversation I’ve had with Vince in my entire career was when I asked to be released from my contract early. That’s the only time I’ve ever said more than ‘hello’ to him. The way that I got hired was through Jim Ross, and then throughout my time there, I would talk with the writers or head of talent relations, but I didn’t really have any conversations with Vince, so it was a big deal for me to walk into his office and tell him, ‘Thank you for everything. And I’d like to close my chapter on pro wrestling.’ I wouldn’t say that I have a friendship with him or anything. He shook my hand at the Hall of Fame, and I took my picture with him and he was very nice.”

Holly later went into detail about her conversation with McMahon where she requested her release. Waltman also added a detail about McMahon when it comes to talking to talent.

“It was awesome. Vince was great,” Holly expressed. “I first went in, and I told him all about how my career has been such a blessing. The fact that I got to wrestle in 15 different countries. I would have never seen those places if it wasn’t for him, and the fact that I had a good retirement savings because of how he paid me. I wanted to let him know that this was an amazing experience, and I am so grateful, and I feel complete in it and I would like to be let out of my contract.

“I don’t want to work anywhere else. I just feel complete. He spent 10 minutes telling me how important I was to the business, how much he appreciated my work ethic [and] how great of a champion I was. He just complimented me for 10 minutes and said that if I ever wanted to come back, the door was always open, and he shook my hand and that was it.”

“There’s one thing about Vince, when he says things like that, he means that,” Waltman noted. “That stuff comes from the heart when it comes to Vince. He doesn’t just say that to anybody.”

A new episode of Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life drops every Thursday morning on all major podcast platforms and in video form at YouTube.com/XPac!