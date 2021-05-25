Former WCW star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell was arrested on numerous charges earlier this week in Cobb County, Georgia.

Cobb County, GA jail records show that Bagwell was arrested by the Cobb County Police Department at around 1:25pm on Saturday afternoon, at the intersection of Bells Ferry Road and Santa Fe Trail. This is near where Bagwell lives in Woodstock, GA. He was booked into the jail at around 2:05pm, and then bounded out at around 9:15 that night.

Bagwell was booked on the following charges this past Saturday: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs (misdemeanor), Open Container Violation (misdemeanor), Hit & Run – Duty of Driver to Stop at or Return to Scene of Accident (four charges, misdemeanors), Speeding (misdemeanor), Failure to Yield When Entering Intersection (misdemeanor), Giving False Name or Address or Birth Date to Law Enforcement Officer (misdemeanor), Following Too Closely (three charges), Reckless Driving (misdemeanor), Driving Within a Gore or Median or Emergency Lane (misdemeanor), Duty Upon Striking a Fixed Object (misdemeanor), Driving on the Wrong Side of the Roadway (misdemeanor), License To Be Carried & Exhibited On Demand (misdemeanor).

Bagwell received a $4,000 bond for five of the charges, and a $10,000 bond for the rest. After other fees, he was released to a company named A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds by paying bonds of $4,620.00 and $11,220.00. Bagwell has no attorney on file as of this writing.

You may remember how Bagwell suffered multiple injuries during a serious car accident he was in while driving in Cobb County last August. He suffered suffered broken ribs, a broken right hip, a broken left socket bone, a broken nose, and a torn right groin muscle in the August 2020 accident. There is no word yet on if Bagwell was injured in this week’s incident. As noted in the report from last August, Cobb County authorities announced that Bagwell was impaired by prescription medication during the accident.

Stay tuned for updates on Bagwell’s latest incident. Courtesy of The Georgia Gazette, below is his mugshot photo from this week: