Jinder Mahal made his return to action on today’s WWE Main Event episode, which is now available on Hulu.

The Modern Day Maharaja defeated Jeff Hardy in his return match.

Mahal is now coming out with two new partners. It was reported after Monday’s WWE Main Event tapings that Jinder came out with both members of Indus Sher from WWE NXT, but that is not the case. Former MLB star Rinku Singh did come out with Jinder, but he is now being called Veer. The other man with Jinder is Dilsher Shanky. He is now being called just Shanky.

As noted before, Veer was last in action at the WWE Superstar Spectacle event in January, which was taped to air in India. The main event of that show saw Indus Sher team with Drew McIntyre to defeat Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz. Shanky was also in action at Superstar Spectacle, teaming with Rey Mysterio, Ricochet and Giant Zanjeer to defeat Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, King Baron Corbin and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler.

This is the first time we’ve seen Mahal since Superstar Spectacle, which was his first match since suffering a knee injury in May 2020.

There is no word yet on if WWE plans to bring Jinder, Veer and Shanky to RAW, or if this Main Event match was some sort of test for the group.

WWE filed to trademark Veer’s ring name on May 3. The following use description was included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing:

The other match on this week’s Main Event episode saw Ricochet defeat Mustafa Ali.

Below are a few shots from this week’s WWE Main Event on Hulu:

