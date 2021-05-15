With a redemption story long in the making, Natalya and Tamina Snuka gave a performance of a lifetime when they prevailed over Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler and became the new Women’s Tag Team Champions last night on SmackDown. With a career-defining achievement, Natalya hopes their championship win will inspire others to follow their dreams and not give up on their destinies.

“I always knew that I was going to be a women’s champion. I always knew that about my career in WWE, but we were never supposed to have these. We were not supposed to have these championships, and we manifested our wildest dreams, and we did it because we earned it. It feels so good,” Natalya stated boastfully on Talking Smack.

“I said it last night on SmackDown, these championships, this win for both myself and Tamina, it’s a message to anybody and everybody that’s ever had a dream that felt like their dream passed them by, it’s a message to keep fighting for your dreams. It’s never too late to stop fighting for your dreams.”

Now that they’re sitting atop the women’s tag team mountain, Natalya has called out every single female Superstar from here and across the pond to challenge her and Tamina for their titles. As she says, she is ready to entertain anyone with a title shot at any time.

“These championships are a passport,” Natalya declared. “They’re not just gold. They are a passport to every single corner of this company from NXT to Raw to SmackDown to NXT UK; they allowed us a passport to represent the women’s division. We are putting everyone on notice.”

You can check out Natalya and Tamina Snuka's full interview on Peacock and the WWE Network.