Promoter TEG Dainty has announced new dates for WWE’s planned return to Australia and New Zealand.

The dates were re-scheduled for July 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the shows are being moved to August 2022.

The following new dates were announced:

* Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Spark Area in Auckland, New Zealand has been moved to Thursday, August 4, 2022

* Friday, July 30, 2021 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales has been moved to Friday, August 5, 2022

* Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Victoria has been moved to Saturday, August 6, 2022

All previously purchased tickets remain valid for the re-scheduled dates. Fans are also available to receive refunds at their point of purchase, up until Wednesday, June 9 of this year.

