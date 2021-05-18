Jon Moxley’s autobiography will be released on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

The release date for “Mox” was revealed just this week. You can pre-order the book at a sale price via this link.

Permuted Press will release the hardcover book with 272 pages. Permuted Press is the same publisher that is releasing Renee Paquette’s “Messy In the Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously” cookbook this week, which you can find at a sale price via this link.

Stay tuned for more on Moxley’s book. You can see the cover art and official synopsis below. It looks like this photo could be temporary cover art: